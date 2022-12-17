Preity Zinta is currently in New Delhi. From meet-ups with childhood besties to visiting religious places, the Bollywood actress has been sharing glimpses from her Mumbai and Delhi diaries on Instagram. What's missing? Her foodie shenanigans of course. Now, giving a glimpse of her indulgence in an Instagram post, Preity Zinta simply revived our love for Delhi's street food. Any guesses what she is gorging on? Well, there is nothing fancy on the menu, it's the classic spread – golgappas, papdi chaat and chole bhature.

Preity Zinta shared a selfie with her bestie, and two platters of food. While she held the plate of chole bhature in her hand, the pani puri platter (almost finished) was kept on the car seat. “It's not possible to be in Delhi and miss out on yummy street food. Here's to pani puri, papdi chaat and chole bhature,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Street food is an essential part of our rich and diverse culture. But, if this chilly weather is stopping you from getting out of the house and relishing these yummy treats, we have a solution. Just take a quick look at these recipes and create some good food at home.

Here're 5 Street-Food Snacks You Can Make At Home:

1. Pani Puri

Most famous street food of India? Pani Puri is the undisputed winner. Crispy small puris filled with a spicy mix and tangy water is just perfect. Recipe Inside.

2. Papdi Chaat

From the streets of Old Delhi straight onto your plates, check out the unmissable recipe of delicious papdi chaat here.

3.Chole Bhature

Presenting the comfort food of almost every Delhiite, the very delectable chole bhature. Piping hot bhature served with a spicy chole and a side of onions, chili and lemon. Get the recipe here.

4.Momos

From chicken and mutton to vegetable and paneer, momos are a versatile snack. They are best served with a fiery chutney made with red chilli, garlic and tomatoes. Save the recipe now.

5.Kathi Roll

These delicious, filling rolls are every bit delectable and they keep you full for a longer period. Check the recipe here.

Should we expect a homemade street food spread for snacks today?