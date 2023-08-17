Actress Priyanka Chopra dons many hats along with her acting ventures - she is a producer, restaurateur, beauty entrepreneur and so much more. In 2021, she opened doors to a new restaurant named SONA in New York City. However, a report by People magazine has now suggested that Priyanka Chopra will no longer be associated with the restaurant and has given up her partnership. The restaurant, however, will remain open for diners with restaurateur and co-owner Maneesh K. Goyal at the forefront of the venture.

"Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that's via engaging content for film and TV or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India," a SONA spokesperson told People magazine.

Goyal confirmed to the magazine that Priyanka Chopra would no longer be a part of the venture. He said that it was a 'dream come true' to work with her. "We're grateful for her partnership and support," said Goyal in a statement. "While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."

The official news is yet to be shared on social media. However, a fan page of the actress did post the news on Instagram, garnering a flurry of reactions. "I hope she's okay because this restaurant was her dream," wrote one user. "Beautiful restaurant and she and Nick inspired it so much, but they must have new business adventures planned. Would love to see them create one in LA," said another one.

Meanwhile, it is suggested that Priyanka Chopra may have something more up her sleeve in the food and restaurant space. "Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she's excited about the possibilities that await," the spokesperson added.