Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a multi-faceted personality and there's no denying it. Besides being a skilled actor and a successful filmmaker, she has also emerged well as philanthropist and ventured into several initiatives for women and children. That's not all. She recently stepped into the hospitality sector and opened her first restaurant 'Sona' in New York. From paani puri to dosa and kulcha - you find every iconic desi dishes on the menu of this fine-dine restaurant. And since its launch on March 26, 2021, the restaurant has been garnering appreciation for its chic décor, ambience and lip-smacking desi dishes. Till now, we have seen personalities like Mindy Kaling, popular journalist Tom Nichols etc enjoying variety of Indian dishes at Sona. Joining the bandwagon is popular filmmaker and theatre personality Lola James Kelly.





Lola recently visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant and devoured Mumbai's iconic vada pav, with the signature hari mirchi by the side. Besides she also tried corn bhel, chaat and more. Sharing a glimpse of her meal on Instagram, she wrote, "No surprise @sonanewyork is exceptional. @priyankachopra does not miss!" Take a look at the yummy meal spread.

Sharing the story on her Insta handle, Priyanka exclaimed, "Wohoo!!"

Earlier, Mindy Kaling visited the restaurant on her trip to New York and shared a post saying, "Had the most amazing meal at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona New York." The post featured Mindy with the restaurant menu card. She further suggested, "Get the cashew chicken meatballs, the Goan fish curry and the gruyere dosa! Perfection."





The 'Quantico' star was quick to respond to Mindy Kaling's post. She shared the latter's Insta story and wrote alongside (with a heart emoji), "So happy you had a good time."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London, shooting for her Amazon Prime series 'Citadel'. Besides, she will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy alongside Mindy Kaling.