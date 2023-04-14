Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's 'Citadel' is making all the right noises. The co-stars, who flagged off the promotions of their TV series in Mumbai, are currently in London. And, let's just say, things started on a sweet note for Priyanka. Wonder how? Check out her Instagram stories for details. The actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture, featuring a tableful of yummy chocolates. It totally left us craving! In the picture, we could see a silky smooth and thick slab of chocolate, topped with crystal icing. However, the highlight was the circular stand, featuring a gun at the centre. This seemed to be a tribute to her upcoming series 'Citadel'. Guess what, the entire thing was made of chocolate! Sounds interesting, right?





In the picture, we could also notice an empty glass with an orange peel, accompanied by a bottle of Negroni, placed right behind her sweet platter. "Citadel Negroni," the sticker on the bottle read. For the unversed, Negroni is an Italian liqueur, made with one part gin, one part vermouth rosso (red, semi-sweet) and one part Campari. Negroni is best enjoyed as is, topped with an orange peel.





Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's sweet platter in London:

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Relishes Desi Lunch, Says 'Home Food Is The Best'

Photo Credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is super active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life with fans and followers. Days ago, she gave us a sneak peek into her Easter celebration with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. She took to Instagram to dedicate a post to Malti Marie. In the photo-dump, we saw her caressing Malti on her first Easter celebration, followed by images of the little one enjoying yummy Easter eggs. “Easter Sunday,” Priyanka wrote along with a red heart and evil eye emoji.





Also Read: 'She Loves Food': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Baby Malti's Food Shenanigans







On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' will hit the TV screens on April 28, 2023. She will also been seen in American rom-com 'Love Again', which is set to release in May, this year.



