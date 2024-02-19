Breakfast, often hailed as the most crucial meal of the day, has long been associated with healthy carbohydrates providing sustained energy and satiety. However, a recent Danish study has upended this notion, suggesting that a protein-rich breakfast might be the key to enhanced satiety and concentration. Published in the Journal of Dairy Science, the study monitored 30 obese women aged 18 to 30 over three days. Participants consumed either a protein-rich breakfast, a carbohydrate-rich breakfast, or skipped breakfast entirely. The results were illuminating.

A breakfast comprising skyr (a sour milk product) and oats significantly increased satiety (which would help with weight loss) and concentration levels compared to the carbohydrate-rich alternative or skipping breakfast altogether.





Mette Hansen, associate professor and PhD at the Department of Public Health, and one of the authors of the study, emphasized, "We found that a protein-rich breakfast with skyr and oats increased satiety and concentration in the participants, but it did not reduce the overall energy intake compared to skipping breakfast or eating a carbohydrate-rich breakfast."

Despite its valuable insights, the study has limitations. It solely involved overweight young women and relied on short-term observations, leaving long-term effects on health and weight unanswered. Therefore, further research is crucial to comprehending the broader impact of different foods over time.





Previous studies have linked breakfast consumption to lower BMI, with protein-rich foods demonstrating enhanced satiety compared to their carbohydrate-rich and high-fat counterparts of equal caloric value.





So, what makes skyr and oats such potent breakfast components?

What is Skyr?

Skye, a traditional Icelandic dairy product, boasts high protein content while being low in fat and sugar. It's rich in essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, making it a nutritious addition to any breakfast routine.

Benefits of oats:

Oats are packed with fibre, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and aiding digestion. They're also a great source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, contributing to overall health and well-being. Here are some oats recipes that you can try.





Looking beyond skyr and oats, there's a plethora of protein-rich breakfast options to explore for your morning meal, which have not been covered in the study.





Here are 7 protein-rich foods that are excellent options for breakfast:

1. Eggs:

Eggs are a versatile and nutritious breakfast choice. They are rich in high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals such as vitamin D and choline. Enjoy them scrambled, boiled, poached, or in omelettes.

2. Greek Yogurt:

Similar to skyr, Greek yoghurt is a creamy and tangy dairy product packed with protein. It also contains probiotics, which promote gut health. Pair it with fruits, nuts, or honey for a satisfying breakfast.

3. Cottage Cheese:

Cottage cheese is a fresh cheese known for its mild flavour and creamy texture. It's an excellent source of protein and calcium, making it a nutritious breakfast option. Top it with fresh fruits or sprinkle it with nuts for added flavour and texture.

4. Nut Butter:

Nut butter, such as peanut butter, almond butter, or cashew butter, is a delicious spread rich in protein and healthy fats. Spread it on whole-grain toast or add it to smoothies for a protein boost in your breakfast.

5. Tofu:

Tofu is a plant-based protein made from soybeans. It is incredibly versatile and can be incorporated into various breakfast dishes, such as tofu scrambles, breakfast burritos, or tofu smoothies.

5. Protein Smoothies:

Protein smoothies are a convenient and tasty way to increase your protein intake at breakfast. Blend together ingredients like protein powder, fruits, leafy greens, nut milk, and seeds for a nutritious and filling morning drink.

6. Lean Meats:

Lean meats such as turkey bacon, chicken sausage, or lean cuts of beef provide a substantial amount of protein while being low in fat. Incorporate them into breakfast sandwiches, wraps, or omelettes for a savoury and satisfying meal.

7. Quinoa:

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is also a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. Cooked quinoa can be served warm with milk and toppings like nuts, seeds, and fruits for a hearty breakfast bowl.





Experiment with different combinations to find the ones that best suit your taste preferences and nutritional needs