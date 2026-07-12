Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's wife, Sophie Shine, shared a heartwarming glimpse of her family time at home as she learned how to cook one of North India's most-loved dishes, rajma, from her mother-in-law.





Sharing a series of photos and videos on social media, the Ireland-born consultant wrote, "Today Mummy (Saasu Maa) taught me how to make rajma, followed by an evening of seep. Punjabi wife in the making."

The first photo in the post showed a traditional Indian masala box placed beside a kadhai, with all the spices ready before the cooking began. The second slide was a video in which she was seen preparing the rajma under the guidance of Shikhar's mother. As the rajma simmered on the stove, her mother-in-law guided her through the cooking process.





Also Read: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland And Matt Damon Had Chai At Mumbai's 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House





Another picture showed her standing at the stove, stirring the rajma as it cooked. The rich, thick curry appeared to be nearly ready, giving followers a closer look at the homemade meal. The next photo featured Shikhar sitting at the dining table, enjoying a plate of rajma-chawal.





The last picture captured the family winding down after dinner with a game of seep, a traditional Indian card game. Shikhar Dhawan even commented on her Instagram post, "Rajma bahut swaad they" (Rajma tasted really good).





Also Read: Do MasterChef Judges Eat The Food Cold? What The Audience Does Not See





The comment section was filled with warm reactions from fans. One person commented, "Amazing too see different cultures coming together," while another wrote, "You will be a MasterChef under aunty's guidance that too a Punjabi master chef." "Wow so good to see this," wrote another. Another quipped, "Gabbar paaji winning in his real life too."





Shikhar and Sophie got married in a private ceremony in Delhi on February 21, 2026. The two first met in Dubai and were in a relationship for more than a year before making it official in 2025. Since their wedding, Sophie has regularly shared glimpses of their life on social media.