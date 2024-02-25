Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have returned to Mumbai after their dreamy beach wedding in Goa. On Saturday, the actress offered us a glimpse into her “chauka chardhana” ritual. How, you might wonder? Well, Rakul shared a picture of a bowl full of halwa on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Chauka chardhana." For the unversed, chauka chardhana is a tradition where a new bride prepares a sweet dish to serve to her family. It marks her first culinary effort in her new home, symbolising love and care for her new family. The bride carefully selects ingredients, follows family recipes, and puts her heart into making the sweet dish, creating a memorable experience for all.





Take a look at the post shared by Rakul Preet Singh:

Just like Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif also prepared halwa during her chauka chardhana ritual. The actress, who married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, posted a picture of suji ka halwa on her Instagram stories. The photo had gone viral across social media at the time. In her upload, we could spot a little bowl filled with halwa, topped with some raisins. While captioning the post, Katrina wrote, "Maine banaya [I made it].” Naming the ritual she said, "Chauka chardhana."

If you are also getting married soon, below are some halwa recipes that you can try for your chauka chardhana ritual:

1. Moong Dal Halwa

A rich and indulgent dessert made from moong dal (split yellow lentils), ghee, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom. It's a popular sweet dish in North India, especially during festivals and celebrations. Click here for the recipe.

2. Suji Ka Halwa

Also known as semolina pudding, suji ka halwa is made from semolina, ghee, sugar, and flavoured with nuts and cardamom. It's a simple yet delicious dessert commonly prepared in households across the country. Recipe here.

3. Gud Ka Halwa

A traditional Indian dessert made from jaggery (gud), wheat flour, ghee, and nuts. It has a unique sweetness and a rich, earthy flavour. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Kashmiri Halwa

A speciality from the Kashmir region, tis halwa is made from dry fruits, milk, sugar, and flavoured with saffron. It has a luxurious texture and is often served during weddings and special occasions. Detailed recipe here.

5. Atta Halwa

It is a wholesome dessert made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar. It's a wholesome and comforting sweet dish enjoyed across India, especially during winter. Check out the recipe here.





