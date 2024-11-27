Rakul Preet Singh and her husband Jackky Bhagnani are big-time foodies. We love how their food adventures bring a smile to our faces. On Tuesday, Rakul shared a picture of Jackky on her Instagram Stories. The snap showcased the actor taking an amla shot. “Husband drinking amla shot (muscle emoji)” read Rakul's side note. She also added the hashtag, “partner in health and happiness”. Amla or the Indian gooseberry are juicy and tarty. They can be relished in many ways, ranging from drinks to dishes. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients, they have wide-ranging health benefits. It is said that incorporating amla shots into your daily diet can work wonders for you.







Also Read: "Takes Two To Tango" - A Look At Jackky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singhs Healthy Couple Goals

Coming back to Rakul Preet Singh, the actress celebrated her first Diwali after marriage this year. Evidently, it was a special occasion for her as she indulged in the festive spirit and a delicious feast. Rakul offered fans a glimpse into an age-old Diwali ritual of “chappan bhog”. The ritual demands that you present 56 unique food items as a form of offering to deities. Embracing the tradition, Rakul in her caption wrote, “Our first Diwali was filled with lots of firsts for me. Learning traditions, first puja and the most special first chappan bhog. Grateful, aur jab poori family saath ho toh maza hi alag hai (when the entire family is together, the joy is something else).” Full story here.

The magic of home-cooked meals is unbeatable. There is something about 'ghar ka khana' (home food) that is equally delicious and comforting. Rakul Preet Singh agrees with us. On another page of her culinary diaries, the actress revealed her love for homemade food by uploading a delectable spread on social media. There was chicken, sweet potato mash and beans sabzi. So yummy. “Aaj ka khana (today's meal),” captioned Rakul. Click here for the full story.

We hope Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani never stop sharing food updates!





Also Read: On International No Diet Day 2024, Rakul Preet Singh Is 'In The Mood For Food'