Actor Rakulpreet Singh is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie 'Runway 34'. An Ajay Devgn directorial, thriller 'Runway 34' also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Devgn himself. If you scroll through Rakulpreet's Instagram, you will find the actor is busy promoting the movie in different cities along with Ajay Devgn and the crew. From interviews to attending events - it seems Rakulpreet is having a busy time before the movie release. In between, she recently treated her 20.8 million followers on Instagram with a super indulgent story. Wonder what it is? It's a delicious spread of Delhi's popular chaats. You hear us.





Rakulpreet and Ajay Devgn are presently in New Delhi for their movie promotion. Amidst all the work, the whole crew took a break and indulged in some scrumptious foods including chole bhature, palak patta chaat, paanipuri and more. The spread also had some healthy dishes like chicken, boiled vegetables, rice et al. While we could see Rakul busy showing off the extensive spread, Ajay Devgn concentrated on his food - chicken and boiled veggies. The actress shared it all on her Instagram. "@AJAYDEVGN and #RUNWAY34 team drooling over d Delhi food," her Insta story read. Here're a few glimpses of the same. Take a look:





