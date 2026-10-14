A business that fetched Rs 700 in sales on the first day may leave you a bit disappointed, but Ranchi's Arnava Bakshi trusted his idea. The 26-year-old launched Desi Chaap Di Hatti in 2023, bringing authentic chaap flavours of Delhi to the people of Ranchi.





He began with a small food stall and a single tandoor, which has now expanded into multiple franchises across several states. What was a small food venture three years ago is now a Rs 5 crore brand.





In the beginning, Arnava Bakshi managed almost everything on his own. He prepared the chaap, took orders and served food as well. He focused on maintaining taste and quality in every dish. His hard work helped build the base of Desi Chaap Di Hatti.

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The business later grew from its first outlet in Morabadi to several branches across Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal. The brand now plans to open more outlets in other states and reach more customers.

According to Arnava Bakshi, “When I started Desi Chaap Di Hatti, the vision was simple: to bring people the authentic taste of SoyaChaap with quality they could trust and a price they could afford. Food has always been more than just a meal. It is about taste, memories, conversations, and bringing people together. With this thought, we set out to create a SoyaChaap brand that could offer a consistent and satisfying experience to every food lover.”





“Our focus has always remained on four things: quality, taste, affordability and customer trust. What began with a simple idea has now grown into a journey that spans 7+ states and 40+ franchise outlets.”





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The founder wants more people across India to enjoy tasty and authentic soya chaap without changing what customers already love about it. His aim is not just to open more outlets, but to build a trusted brand people remember and choose whenever they want chaap.