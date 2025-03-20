Rashmika Mandanna often delights her fans with sneak peeks into her foodie diaries. Her latest post on Instagram is proof. In the clip, Rashmika was seen indulging in a delicious bowl of scrumptious mango ice cream. And indeed, after Rashmika tasted a spoonful of it, her expression says it all. Talking about the dessert, it seems the base layer was filled with mango puree and above it was a creamy layer of vanilla ice cream, beautifully topped with tiny chunks of the same fruit. Alongside the video, she penned a note which is relatable to every foodie out there. “No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee!” read her caption. She also teased her fans by writing, “Part - 1!” which was a clear hint that there are more instalments to her food series.





This is not the first time when Rashmika Mandanna's foodie indulgences made it to our Instagram feeds. Previously, during Chhava's promotion, she was seen indulging in authentic culinary experiences alongside her co-star, Vicky Kaushal. The duo made a stop at Bhrawan Da Dhaba in Amritsar. Afterwards, in a video posted on Instagram, they gave a glimpse of their lavish Punjabi meal. They were seen relishing missi roti alongside dal makhani and kadhai paneer, while stuffed sandwiches were also part of the platter. Read here to know the full story.





Before that, Rashmika Mandanna made a post on Instagram, asking the one question that resonated with many foodies out there. When she visited Italy to attend Milan Fashion Week 2024, the actress was spotted enjoying a croissant. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo of herself biting into a huge-sized delicacy and in front of her was a plate of scrambled egg toast, a cup of coffee, and hash browns. Not to miss, a plate filled with the healthy green salad topped with berries and cheese was also part of the same post. Finally, in a humorous caption, without shying away, she asked, "Why am I always eating when there are cameras around me." Click here to know more.





Rashmika Mandanna and her delectable food stories are simply unmissable.