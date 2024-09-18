Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Italy for Milan Fashion Week 2024. By now, we all know she's a passionate foodie, so it's no surprise she was spotted enjoying a croissant. How do we know? The actress shared a glimpse of her indulgence on Instagram Stories. In the photo, we see her biting into a croissant. On the table in front of her, there's scrambled egg toast, a cup of coffee, and hashbrowns, along with a green salad topped with berries and cheese. Rashmika humorously captioned the post, "Oh shit! Why am I always eating when there are cameras around me." Take a look:

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted relishing a rice dish while getting ready. In a video shared on Instagram, she was seen taking spoonfuls of what seemed to be a rice dish, all without spoiling her makeup. After the first bite, the actress closed her eyes, clearly showing how the spices and flavours of the food transported her into complete bliss. “Foooood. Always,” read her caption. Click here to read more.

Before that, Rashmika Mandanna shared a set of snaps on Instagram, showcasing her love for desserts and coffee. She declared that “sweet treats describe a major part of her life.” In the first image, she is seated at a table, gazing at a croissant served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, biscotti and a drizzle of caramel syrup. She revealed the secret behind her fit body and said, “God! I really wonder how I am the way I am (fitness-wise) even after eating all that I eat. Thank you, God! For the age and the metabolism.”

