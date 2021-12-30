Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday on 28th December 2021. Wishes poured in for the visionary leader from prominent businesspersons, as well as industry leaders. Fans and followers also wrote to him, saying that he was an inspiration for many. Mr. Tata chose to keep his celebrations simple with no lavish party or fancy decorations and cakes. Rather, he just blew a candle on a single cupcake as seen in a video that surfaced on social media. Take a look:

The video was originally posted on LinkedIn by Vaibhav Bhoir, where it went viral and received over 55k likes. Then, the video surfaced on Twitter too on prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka's handle. The 30-second clip has raked in over 270k views and 26k likes, and the numbers are only increasing every minute.

In the clip, we see Ratan Tata with his 27-year-old assistant Shantanu Naidu. He blows a candle on the cupcake while Naidu sings the birthday song for him and pats him on the back. He then tries a bite of the vanilla cupcake and smiles.





Twitter users were all praise for Ratan Tata and the fact that he celebrated his birthday in such a simple manner. The fact that he stayed humble even after achieving so much and building a legacy was immensely inspiring for Twitter. Take a look at some reactions:

This is not the only time we have seen Mr. Ratan Tata enjoying a yummy treat. In October 2021, he had shared the picture of an adorable flight-shaped cookie that was sent to him. This came after Tata Sons gained possession of a government-owned airline, Air India. Click here to read more about it.