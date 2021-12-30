Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday on 28th December 2021. Wishes poured in for the visionary leader from prominent businesspersons, as well as industry leaders. Fans and followers also wrote to him, saying that he was an inspiration for many. Mr. Tata chose to keep his celebrations simple with no lavish party or fancy decorations and cakes. Rather, he just blew a candle on a single cupcake as seen in a video that surfaced on social media. Take a look:
A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday pic.twitter.com/wkmm7jhCyZ— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 29, 2021
The video was originally posted on LinkedIn by Vaibhav Bhoir, where it went viral and received over 55k likes. Then, the video surfaced on Twitter too on prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka's handle. The 30-second clip has raked in over 270k views and 26k likes, and the numbers are only increasing every minute.
In the clip, we see Ratan Tata with his 27-year-old assistant Shantanu Naidu. He blows a candle on the cupcake while Naidu sings the birthday song for him and pats him on the back. He then tries a bite of the vanilla cupcake and smiles.
Twitter users were all praise for Ratan Tata and the fact that he celebrated his birthday in such a simple manner. The fact that he stayed humble even after achieving so much and building a legacy was immensely inspiring for Twitter. Take a look at some reactions:
This man ????
This is the cutest video I've seen ☺️ https://t.co/Yn8lY3XIsn— Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) December 29, 2021
No fancy celebration….no celebrity's around…no political power around ….Owing 200 billion dollar worth of companies….still simplicity lies in personality!! Happiest Birthday to legendary…..!!— N!t!nkumar (@Ni3kumarjadhav) December 29, 2021
It's really painful to see him growing old day by day????— Sudipta Kumar (@s_ksahoo) December 29, 2021
Wow! Very nice...happy birthday to you #RatanTata .
No spoon n no plate. The video shows happiness n simplicity. Giving a great message! pic.twitter.com/5HHyfCbwrx— RKaur (@HbJaypee) December 30, 2021
Happy birthday to the one who always inspires me to aim at perfection in everything that I do. Long live the man of brilliance, humbleness, intellect. ????— Sukanyaaaaa (@SukanyaB17) December 30, 2021
Happy Birthday ???? Mr Tata! Stay healthy , Stay happy and blessed! This world needs people like you to live on for many more years as a guiding spirit ! Salute to you Sir ????— Garcia Kavalam (@garcia_kavalam) December 30, 2021
Marvelous. Look at his simplicity, he could easily afford big party with people cheering him , he should be ideal for every person - no show off , no ostentation , no display of wealth— VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) December 30, 2021
(Also Read: 'Alarm Bells Should Be Ringing': Anand Mahindra On Honey Adulteration In India)
This is not the only time we have seen Mr. Ratan Tata enjoying a yummy treat. In October 2021, he had shared the picture of an adorable flight-shaped cookie that was sent to him. This came after Tata Sons gained possession of a government-owned airline, Air India. Click here to read more about it.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.