A new Indian restaurant, named after the Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai, is set to open its doors in the UAE, unveiled by Dubai-based group Sowaka Hospitality. The 'Bombay House' restaurant is a tribute to the legacy of Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024. This venture seeks to honour his visionary leadership and philanthropic nature, renowned for his profound influence on industry with his vision, and society with his compassion. The restaurant aims to set new standards for Indian dining in Dubai and is committed to upholding the core values of excellence, integrity, and innovation that define Tata's lasting legacy.

Naming the restaurant Bombay House is a tribute to Ratan Tata's pivotal role in shaping the iconic Bombay House, the Tata Group's headquarters. Bombay House is unlike any typical corporate office. Ratan Tata's compassion for animals, especially dogs, is known by all. In 2018, a kennel was built on the ground floor of the office, complete with amenities and bath facilities for stray dogs.





To honour Ratan Tata's esteemed legacy, the Bombay House restaurant has pledged to donate five per cent of its profits to charitable causes in the UAE, focusing on cancer care and animal shelters.

Celebrating India's rich culinary tradition, Bombay House will feature a diverse menu that fuses classic Indian flavours with modern gastronomic techniques. The restaurant aspires to be a cultural hub, offering guests a refined and welcoming space to experience the essence of Indian cuisine.