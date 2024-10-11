Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons died on Wednesday (October 9) due to age-related issues. The industrialist served as the Tata Group conglomerate's chairperson twice, from 1991 to 2012 and again from 2016 to 2017. He continued to lead the company's charity trusts even though he stepped back from the organisation's day-to-day operations. As the news of his demise broke out, tributes started pouring in from all quarters. The popular dairy brand Amul also paid homage to the icon. Known for their event-appropriate topicals, Amul paid tribute to Ratan Tata by posting a special illustration of the business tycoon on their Instagram handle.

The black and white picture featured Ratan Tata sitting on a chair holding a stack of papers. Shantanu Naidu, the general manager at Ratan Tata's office and the youngest trusted aide of the industrialist was seen riding a bicycle beside him. The text in the post read, “Poore vatan ka Ratan. Ratan Tata (1937-2024).” “Amul Topical: Tribute to the business tycoon with a heart of gold,” read the caption.

Reactions were quick to flow in. “We were waiting for this! Amazing. Vatan ka Ratan,” commented a person.





Expressing sadness over the death of Ratan Tata, another said, “We've lost the true GEM of our nation.”





A user called Ratan Tata “Sabse anmol Ratan”





“This is the hardest TATA to this RATAN,” read a remark.





“RIP to Ratan of Bharat,” wrote an individual.





You cannot miss this heartwarming note: “So much love whilst he lived and much more after he's gone. Love & Respect to the legend of the century”





Someone else shared, “Was waiting for your post. Wonderful! We're lucky to have been born in the era of Sir Ratan Tata's presence.”





Amul's unique way of paying homage to prominent personalities always manages to capture our attention. Back in 2020, the dairy brand remembered veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor upon his death.

They shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor on X where he was seen portraying some of his notable characters from films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Bobby, Sargam and Mera Naam Joker. Quoting a famous dialogue from Rishi Kapoor's 1977 movie Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Amul captioned, “Aap kisise kum naheen (You're less than none).”

