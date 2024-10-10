The entire nation is mourning the loss of industrialist Ratan Tata. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was 86. Ratan Tata was one of the most respected industrialists and philanthropists globally. Despite overseeing more than 30 companies operating in over 100 countries, Mr Tata lived an unassuming life. Social media is flooded with old pictures, interviews, quotes and stories of the legendary industrialist. One viral video recirculating on the internet is from the business titan's 84th birthday.

On his 84th birthday on 28th December 2021, a video surfaced on social media from Ratan Tata's birthday celebration. This party had nothing fancy, with no glamour or grandeur. Even the cake was not a cake, but rather the simplest cupcake without any icing or decorations. In the clip, we see Ratan Tata celebrating his birthday with Shantanu Naidu, the general manager at former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata's office. Mr Tata blows a candle on the cupcake while Naidu sings the birthday song for him and pats him on the back. He then tries a bite of the vanilla cupcake and smiles.

The simple, humble and heartwarming birthday video has once again won the hearts of Mr Tata's admirers. The original clip was first posted on LinkedIn by Vaibhav Bhoir, a former business development manager at Tata Motors Finance.

Also Read:What Did Ratan Tata Enjoy Eating?

"Simplicity, nation's pride and inspiration for all," read the caption of the video. Watch here:











With his simplicity, humility, grace, visionary leadership, integrity and compassion, Ratan Tata has left a positive impact on the lives of many.