Pepperonis are one of the most popular toppings on a pizza. Both statistics and Reddit users can stand witness to that fact and no harm is done. The craze over pizza is too great to die any time soon. The Italian dish has rounded up fans across the world with its flavours. The dish has evolved into many varieties and there seems to be no end to the ways in which it can be made. The discussion over toppings is indeed a hot topic. Recently, Reddit users started sharing their own preferences in a discussion. One user posed the question, "What are some great pizza topping combinations? Give me what you've got."





The question received 1.2k comments. The user mentioned his own preferred combinations and, in a second edit, concluded, "Okay I get it, pepperoni, pineapple and jalapeños are amazing on pizza. I need to try this one soon."







The comments are rife with suggestions and we have picked some of them for you.

1. Caramelised Onions, Red Peppers, And Sausage

This one has several fans and as mentioned in one of the top comments in the discussion. "I also caramelise the red peppers sometimes and that's also great," the user added. Some suggested that adding feta and spinach can boost the taste.





2. Pepperoni And Jalapeno

This suggestion was also a favourite endorsed by many Reddit users. One preferred to roast the jalapenos until slightly charred and then added them to the pizza. Others preferred adding fresh or pickled jalapeños after the pizza gets cooked. Drizzle a bit of honey. "This is my go-to pizza," one user wrote.





3. Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Arugula, Olive Oil

This too had many takers. Some like it without sauce while others prefer a balsamic glaze over it. No doubt the ingredients are already flavourful enough to satiate any cravings. However, a user suggested adding tomato sauce and cherry tomatoes to make it taste even better.





4. Basil, Roasted Garlic, Pepperoni

The pepperoni gets mentioned more than once in the discussion and some users have already given it a high-throne. The zing of roasted garlic and the freshness of basil is a perfect balance. "I'm convinced (this) one is the supreme combination for me, never make it any other way," wrote one user.





5. Roasted Garlic, Spicy Sausage, And Tomato Slices

While tomatoes on restaurant pizzas were a big no among the users, many preferred the fresh-from-the-vine tomatoes to add freshness and tangy taste to their pizza. Spicy sausage is yet another star of the show.











Ham, pineapple, pears and figs also found their place on the list. What are your choices? Let us know in the comments below.