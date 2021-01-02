Weekend Binge: Make This Cheesy Veg Pizza In Pan Without Yeast (Recipe Video)

This veg pizza recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Looking for a special recipe to make this weekend?

Try this pizza without needing oven and yeast.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

What special meal are you planning to make for your family this weekend? Ask your kids and they'll definitely vote for pizza. Pizza is something we all love. The cheesy delight never fails to impress our taste buds. If you don't have oven at home don't worry' you can make a yummy pizza without oven and without yeast too! Here we have a simple recipe that will help you make veg pizza at home from scratch, right from the pizza base to pizza sauce.





We found this recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. The recipe is very easy to follow and you can easily make this heavenly pizza without oven this weekend to impress your family.





Watch: Veg Pizza Recipe Video -





Knead pizza dough with maida and some sooji (semolina flour) too. Sooji will add crispiness to the base. Add baking soda and baking powder, along with salt, a dash of sugar and curd. Remember to make soft dough. Let it rest for about one hour. Make pizza sauce by sauteing garlic, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes with salt, oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper powder and tomato sauce.

Then stretch and spread the dough in a greased pan. Flip it and spread the tomato sauce and sprinkle cheese and top it with veggies of your choice. This recipe uses capsicum, tomato, onion and olives.

