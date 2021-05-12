The internet is an amusing space now with all kinds of bloggers and influencers. The fascinating content they create has made them an internet sensation of sorts; but not everything you watch or read on the internet is good enough to hold your attention, right? Sometimes you just wish for the blogger to arrive at the point sooner instead of beating around the bush. A hilarious meme dedicated to food bloggers and their habit of digressing is doing the rounds of the internet. On Reddit, the meme has gotten more than 60k upvotes and tonnes of funny comments.





Here's the meme that is making everyone chuckle on Reddit.

















“and then right in the middle of the life story, there's something super important for the recipe”, wrote a user who learned the hard way.





Another user took a dig on the excruciating length of these videos that often puts everyone's patience on the test:





“When I was a little girl, my family and I lived in a small cabin in...





500 lines later





Which taught me the absolutely critical lesson that you must gently mix the components, not beat them like my father beat my brother, which led to complex multi-year litigation involving the family oranguatan...

500 lines later





So here's my recipe for the perfect souffle:”





“And here are dozens of professionally prepared food pictures, that looks nothing like this recipe”, wrote another disgruntled user.





“My wife: "wasn't dinner supposed to be an hour ago?"





Me: "IM JUST ABOUT TO FIND OUT WHY FOODBLOGGER69'S GRANDMOTHER SEASONED ASPARAGUS WITH ORANGE ZEST IN 1942" read another relatable comment.





“A lot of bloggers are using the “jump to recipe” button which should honestly be required.”, wrote a user who seemed to have a handy solution.