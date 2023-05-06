The feeling of unwrapping a scrumptious burger and taking a wholesome bite never gets old. Burgers are a food item loved by people of all age groups. The crispy chicken or aloo patty when sandwiched between two fluffy buns along with fresh lettuce results in a heavenly combination. Being so tasty and convenient to eat, burgers are the go-to snack for many and we really just can't have enough of it. And, do you know who else loves burgers? It is veteran actress Zeenat Ama who relished this fast food recently.

Zeenat Aman shared two pictures to sum up her Friday night She showcased her elegance in the first photo which shows her wearing a shimmery black dress. In the next pic, the actress was spotted munching a delicious-looking burger that left us drooling. “My Friday night explained in two pictures,” the caption read.

The post drew several responses, including one from actress Mrunal Thakur who reacted, “Best.” Sameer Reddy wrote, “The second pic is where we at.” If you are craving burgers then let us help you out. Here are five burger recipes you can try and enjoy your Friday night like Zeenat Aman.





1. Chicken burger





A Chicken burger is undoubtedly one of the best variations of a burger out there. And another best thing about it is that it can be easily made at home. Here is the recipe.





2. Chickpea burger





Planning to try something new? Then prepare this chickpea burger for your Sunday brunch. It is loaded with protein and quite simple to make. Click here for the recipe.





3. Tofu burger





This is another delicious variation of burger which has the goodness and nutrients of tofu along with roasted nuts, vegetables, and chickpeas. Recipe here.





4. Chilli burger with pepper relish





For those who like their burgers a bit spicy, this is the one for you. A spiced lamb patty slapped between buns and served with a flavoursome roasted bell pepper dip. Recipe inside.





5. Potato corn burger





If a simple veg burger is too boring for you, then try this one. Its patty is loaded with celery, corn, jalapenos, potatoes, and feta cheese. Check out the recipe here.





What kind of burgers do you prefer?

