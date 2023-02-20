Actor Sonu Sood has won millions of hearts for his philanthropic work, especially during the Covid times. His massive fan following includes a whole lot of foodies too. We have seen street food stalls being named after him and fans inviting him for tempting meals. And now a Hyderabad restaurant honoured Sonu Sood by launching "India's biggest plate" named after him. The restaurant even organised a launch event which was attended by Sonu Sood and several fans. The actor shared a few snaps from the event on his Instagram handle.





The gigantic food plate has been prepared by the jail-themed Gismat Arabic Mandi restaurant and was launched in its Kondapur branch in Hyderabad. We can see the plate splayed by lots of yellow-hued biryani topped with whole meat pieces, onion slices, carrot slices, whole spices like peppercorns, lemon wedges and coriander leaves. Small bowls of curd/raita are placed neatly all over the plate, which is meant to feed at least 20 people!





(Also Read: Sonu Sood Tries Food At Hyderabad Street Food Stall Named After Him)

Sonu Sood posed next to the plate with fans surrounding him, and shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption: "India's Biggest Plate" is now named after me being a vegetarian guy who eats little food and can't have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time - humbled."







The post was put up one day ago but has already gone viral with more than 1 million likes and over 3K comments like:





Singer Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, "How sweet is this Sonu' swad'."





Influencer Meena K Iyer commented, "This is simply mind-blowing."





A fan wrote, "Someone with a big heart like you deserves a big plate." Another comment read, "Sir, this plate is not as big as your heart."





(Also read: How To Make The Best Dosa Ever? Sonu Sood Has Some Tips)





However, many followers were disappointed at Sonu Sood for promoting non-vegetarian food while being a vegetarian. One fan said, "I really appreciate your efforts and you truly deserve this but we would have been happier to see a vegetarian biggest plate instead of watching so many dead animals on your plate sir. I am one of those who got benefitted from Sonu Sood foundation joint efforts with SpiceJet when you bring us to India from Philippines during Covid."





(Also read: Man Opens Mutton Shop For Sonu Sood, Here's His Hilarious Reaction)





Gismat Arabic Mandi restaurant re-shared Sonu Sood's post and wrote, "Sir, you have the biggest heart and we cannot find a better name for the plate, sir. Truly humbled and happy to have you in Hyderabad and your presence is still here and thank you for creating that massive positive aura in GISMAT JAIL MANDI. Thank you to our customers for making the event and plate massive success. "





Take a look: