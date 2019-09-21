'Zomato Gold' Benefits Can Now Be Availed On Delivery Too: 5 Points You Must Know Before You Start Ordering

Existing members of Zomato Gold will have access to food delivery privileges

Zomato, India's leading food listing and ordering app has rolled out Gold programme on their food delivery service. Zomato Gold allows its members to avail special discounts on food bills at partner restaurants. Earlier, Zomato Gold privileges were only available for dining out. The loyalty programme is currently operational across 16 cities in India, it will expand to 25 more cities by next week.The development comes in a week after Zomato cancelled its 'Infinity Dining' programme in its beta stage. The food app also ran into trouble with the National Restaurant Authority Of India (NRAI), who urged restaurants to delist themselves from Zomato Gold. The restaurant body also slammed Zomato for extending 'Gold' Programme to delivery on Saturday.





Zomato Gold, launched in 2017 December has gained much traction among foodies in these 18 months. "Today, Gold drives 25-30% business for its restaurant partners and more and more Gold users (90%) are exploring new restaurants because of the program. It, therefore, makes eminent sense to extend this discovery behaviour to the delivery restaurant base," Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder & COO, Zomato said in a statement to media.

Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know About Zomato Gold Delivery:







1. Existing members of Zomato Gold will have access to food delivery privileges for no additional charges along with some FUP (Fair Usage Policy) revisions in their existing membership.







2. Existing members will be limited to two "unlocks" per day (one dining-out and one delivery).







3. Membership will be limited to a single device per person. If any existing members are unsatisfied with the revisions, Zomato will offer refunds on a pro-rata basis.







4. Gold on delivery will offer the second-highest priced item on the order free, except for Combos, MRP items and special dishes.







5. Gold on delivery will only apply on minimum order values of INR 300 with discount capped to INR 300 per order.









