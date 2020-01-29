Indian Online Food Delivery Industry To Hit 8-Billion-Dollar Mark By 2022: Report

Variety in cuisines was one of the top reasons for recurrent use of online food ordering apps

India's food-tech industry that includes Zomato and Swiggy is expected to touch an 8-billion-dollar mark by 2022, as per a new report. The report, published by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Tuesday, said that rapid digitisation and growth in both online buyer base and spending will help India's online food industry to achieve that mark - growing at a CAGR of 25-30 percent. The report revealed variety in cuisines was one of the top reasons for recurrent use of online food ordering apps; this was by 35 percent. Good discounts and convenience were the next two reasons.











"Food tech has now made its presence in greater than 500 cities in India and with consumer confidence growing, there are new opportunities for the players to 'win with the consumer' in an evolving market," said Roma Datta Chobey, Director-Travel, BFSI, Classifieds, Gaming, Telco & Payments, Google, as per an IANS report.











Peer or network advocacy played a critical role, by 52 percent, in drawing people to try online food ordering for the first time. This was followed by advertisements that emerged to be a strong driver in metro cities and among the higher income groups across the country.











"Overall online spending in India is rising rapidly and expected to grow at 25 percent over the next five years to reach over 130 billion dollars," said Rachit Mathur, Managing Director and Partner, India Lead of BCG's Consumer & Retail Practice. He added, "Riding on the wave of rapid digitisation and steadily growing consumption, the reach of Food Tech companies has grown six times over the last couple of years and will continue to increase further."







Currently Zomato and Swiggy dominate the online food delivery market in India. Zomato recently announced about acquiring UberEats in India in an all-stock deal of nearly 350 million dollars and Uber will have 9.99 percent stake in the Deepinder Goyal-led food delivery platform.











The Google-BCG report also suggested that consumers have common impediments that hinder adoption. A fifth of the respondents stated a lack of trust in the app as the main barrier to usage. Delivery charges (18 percent), food quality concerns (13 percent) and lack of customisation (10 percent) are other reasons why customers have, so far, not experimented with online food ordering.











"Interestingly, these observations vary based on the maturity of the market. While delivery charges is the top reason for not ordering food online in metro cities; in Tier I cities, lack of trust in apps (29 percent) is the primary roadblock," the findings stated.











Abheek Singhi, Senior Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group, on this note, shared, "Food tech start-ups have revolutionised the way Indians eat. Ordering food online is now a habit. There is large headroom to increase reach, engagement and usage frequency for food tech apps."



















