What's the best way to celebrate a newlywed foodie couple after their wedding? Just get them a tasty dish to relish. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are doing just that. The two had been dating for over a decade and just got married a few days ago. They are savouring the blissful post-wedding moments with a toothsome chocolate cake. Love in the air and cake in the tummy: what else can make for a better post-wedding treat? Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared a photo of the happy couple where they are seen cutting a chocolate cake wrapped in golden decoration.





The cake is topped with chocolate buttons in red and white and a cake topper that celebrates the newlywed couple. Masaba added a red heart to the photo.

Rhea and Karan are known to be die-hard foodies, especially when they are together. Here is a glimpse of their treats from this summer: an elaborate table spread out for a scrumptious meal and a half-eaten delicious cake. They surely couldn't wait to taste it till the photo was taken.

It's not about cakes. Rhea and Karan also love a good treat of chicken once in a while. Yummy chicken legs with fish sauce butter and shokupan croutons were also on the couple's menu once. In a photo we see the delectable platter garnished with coriander. For dessert, Karan Boolani chose a cup of chocolate ice cream.

Rhea Kapoor's Sunday platter can throw us off our feet. She loves to cook herself an appetising meal and this spread got us drooling. From short rib tacos to baja fish tacos, sweet potato enchiladas to elotes and beans and Spanish rice: her table is brimming with lip-smacking bowls. Have a look:

Rhea's food tastes spread over a wide range and juicy chicken burgers are definitely on the list. She calls it "Burger Therapy." How did she prepare such a heavenly burger? She made her buttermilk fried chicken burger by adding smokey chipotle mayo and "spicy zesty" slaw. That's how she silences her demons.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani spent a gala time last winter during Christmas. The feast was a candlelight dinner for the two romantics and the table was spread with everything that the foodies would love. Rhea and Karan relished yummy dishes of seafood, meat, salads, toasts and desserts. That's a Christmas feast indeed.

Rhea and Karan are sure to have good foodie adventures in times to come.