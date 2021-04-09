By now, we all know that Rhea Kapoor is quite a good chef. Besides carving a niche for herself with films like 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Khoobsurat' et al, she has also made headlines with her culinary skills. If you happen to follow her on Instagram, you will see Rhea posting about her food endeavours every now and then. On various occasions, we have often seen her making delicious, exotic dishes and treating her friends and family. Two of her recent Instagram stories are proof of that.

Rhea recently made juicy and crunchy fried chicken burger for her friends - photographer Karishma Karamchandani and interior designer Ravi Vazirani - who took their respective Instagram handles to share stories appreciating the delicious burgers Rhea made. "When @rheakapoor brightens your day with a fried chicken burger, #sogood #rheamade," wrote Karishma while sharing a story featuring the burger. On the other hand Ravi's story read, "#RHEAMADE AND #IATE THANK YOU FOR THE FOODGASM @rheakapoor." The filmmaker and fashion stylist reshared both the stories from her Instagram handle. Taking a look at the burger, we say, it does look juicy, greasy and delicious. Take a look:

On her recent trip to Alibaug during the Holi weekend, Rhea shared pictures of a scrumptious meal that she made for her friends and family, with her patent hashtag #rheamade. The extensive menu included burgers, chops, crabs, pasta and what not! Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor and several others commented on the post appreciating the delicious meal she made for them. "Very happy and satiated, people," read Malaika's comment.

Here are some more Insta-posts that are a proof of Rhea Kapoor's culinary prowess. Take a look: