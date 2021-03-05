Rhea Kapoor Rings In Her 34th Birthday With A Specially Curated Dinner (See Pics)

Rhea Kapoor has carved a niche with movies like Aisha, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat

Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor turns 34 today. Daughter of Anil Kapoor and sister to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea has carved a niche as a successful producer. Besides being a personal stylist to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea has produced movies like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding that did quite well at the Box Office. She is also a co-owner of the clothing line 'Rheson', with Sonam. If you happen to follow Rhea on Instagram, you will find her keeping it candid and very relatable. With 1.5m followers, Rhea keeps her fans updated about the happenings in her life.





Keeping up with the tradition, on the birthday eve, Rhea took to her Instagram to share a snap featuring a specially curated dinner menu for her birthday, by Mumbai's Masque Lab restaurant. Rhea's BIRTHDAY DINNER - menu card read. It included corn pani puri, con curd, banana chaat, lamb offals pepper fry, malai lobster, barbecue pork, lamb yakhni, milk ice cream, passion fruit jalebi and chocolate barfi.





While Rhea seemed to enjoy the special dinner to the fullest, father Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a few pictures of Rhea and penned an emotional post for his daughter. In the post, he even refers Rhea as his favourite chef. Let's take a look.













Partner Karan Boolani too took to his Instagram to share a snippet from Rhea's birthday celebration, where she was seen blowing candle and cutting the cake with friends and family by the side.





Sister Sonam Kapoor, who is in London now, also shared an emotional note on Rhea's special day and called her 'soul mate'.











