Rhea Kapoor's love for food is an indisputable fact. Her fans know it and so do her friends and family. The Bollywood celebrity never shies away from opening up about her food diaries on social media. In fact, her Instagram timeline is full of photos and videos related to food. On Saturday, she dropped a series of photos and videos from a day outing in London. This also featured her sister and actress Sonam Kapoor. The carousel post included several glimpses of the food that they indulged in. One photo showed us a dish that looked like a flatbread of some kind. It was served with a creamy dip that also had streaks of red spicy sauce.





The second food photo, in the post, included a preparation of prawns. The prawns were cooked pink and served in a curry with dollops of thick green sauce. The dish was garnished with herbs. We can also spot roasted meat served with sliced beetroot and herbs. A spicy mustard sauce and a green dip accompany the dish. Take a look:

Sundays look like a feast wherever Rhea Kapoor goes. One of her Sunday posts was all about “eat, sleep and repeat”. The update included multiple pictures showing Rhea and husband Karan Boolani enjoying a relaxed Sunday at home. Their pets are also featured in the post. Rhea and Karan also enjoyed a lavish meal that sent us drooling. This meal included lobsters, roti, sabzi, salad and more. What grabbed our attention was the extravagant dining setup. It was an earthy setup with copper utensils, flower vases and candles. "Sunday - food, nap, love and repeat!" is what her post read.





Rhea Kapoor loves to indulge in different sorts of cuisine from around the world. And, she often treats her friends to exotic dishes. So, it wasn't a surprise to our eyes when we saw her hosting a meal that included dishes like enchiladas, birria tacos, and vegetarian salad. The caption read, “Found some insanely beautiful chillies and poblanos last week and has Ravi Vazirani a new collection out so obviously… Mexican Night.”