Rhea Kapoor recently celebrated her 37 birthday with friends and family. The stylist-producer offered her fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration on Instagram. But our eyes automatically veered towards her birthday cakes. Yes, not one, not two but four of them! The first two were chocolate cakes, with "Happy Birthday Rhea" written on them. The third one was a strawberry cake. It was covered with a layer of this sweet pink fruit. We could also spot two chocolate bar cakes and chocolate chip cookies on the table.

Next, Rhea Kapoor shared a glimpse of the charcuterie board offered to her guests at the birthday bash. It was loaded with a variety of cheeses, crackers, nuts and fruits such as grapes, strawberries, blueberries, and dried apricots. There were also two small containers on the board which seemed to hold honey and jam.

Last year in November, Rhea Kapoor hosted a lavish Friendsgiving dinner for her friends and it was all things fancy and opulent. In a series of pictures and videos posted on her Instagram Stories, Rhea had us drooling over a delicious plate of roasted turkey sandwich served with mac and cheese. Up next, there was a delectable cheese platter, crispy chips, pomegranates, globe grapes, oranges and cold cuts. Several dips were seen on the table which was ornately decorated with candles and flowers. Read the full story here.





Before this, Rhea Kapoor enjoyed hot honey-fried chicken biscuits. Following that, she had a dish called snapper meuniere, served with salted butter. Rhea's post also included skinny rosemary garlic fries and cheeses from Paris, paired with fig jam. To wrap it up, she showcased her strong connection to her roots with a Sindhi spread. It featured khatta meetha barbecue-glazed ribs, Sindhi curry, and rice. Details here.





Rhea Kapoor's foodie adventures are major goals!





