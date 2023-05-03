The 2023 Met Gala, which was held in New York this week, saw a slew of celebrities from across the globe in attendance. From Bollywood and Hollywood actors to singers and designers, everyone wore extravagant outfits turning heads at the star-studded annual event. While all dresses seemed equally unique, some celebrities stood out with their out-of-the-box sartorial choices. After all, the theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' and, the celebs didn't disappoint! Among them was singer Rihanna who opted for a white Valentino gown featuring a bunch of flowers covering the upper body, including her head. As Rihanna's dress grabbed eyeballs on the Internet, users put their creativity to use and started comparing the singer's outfit to everything from whipped cream to wedding cake.

As a result, the white flowers on Rihanna's dress inspired many memes.

“Is that shaving cream,” a person asked, referring to Rihanna and singer Bad Bunny's Met Gala outfits.

Another user drew a parallel between Rihanna's elegant white dress and a cake.

“Someone said Rihanna looked like whipped cream at the Met Gala I can't,” a comment read.

This user suggested Rihanna and Bad Bunny looked like vanilla ice creams at the fashion event.

Another user jokingly asked to spot a difference between a multi-tier white cake and Rihanna's dress.

Earlier, American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who too was present at Met Gala 2023, shared her behind-the-scenes meal before heading to the red carpet. In the photo, posted by Kylie on Instagram, she was seen holding a slice of pizza along with a glass of champagne. Kylie Jenner definitely had our attention with the Italian delicacy in her hand and of course, the dress she wore. Kylie chose a bright red cutout gown created by designer Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier.