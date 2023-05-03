Met Gala is an event that the entire film and fashion fraternity awaits eagerly. This year, many Indian celebrities too were spotted on the red carpet, including actress Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The head-turning looks from the Met Gala 2023 red carpet garnered many funny reactions and comments from users online. But what is now breaking the internet is the dinner menu from the fashion event. Twitter users caught a glimpse of the paltry menu with soup and diet coke and they had a hard time digesting it. Take a look:

As per a report by Vogue, guests at the Met Gala 2023 were served up a menu inspired by legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Created by caterer Olivier Cheng, the dishes were picked from some of Lagarfeld's personal favourites that he had served at a dinner at home in 1978. There was a Chilled Spring Pea Soup with Baby Vegetables, Lemon Creme Fraiche and Truffle Snow. This was followed up by another one of his favourites - the Ora King Salmon with Vegetable Nage, Asparagus and Pickled Strawberry Radish. Plenty of wine and Diet Coke were also said to be served at the event.

A number of Twitter users criticised the paltry meal at Met Gala. In spite of the ticket price and the A-lister celebrities attending it, they felt that the food was not paid enough attention to. Twitter users felt that the meal was not befitting a grand fashion event of this scale.

Take a look at the reactions:

American rapper Pusha T was also one of the attendees of the Met Gala 2023. He revealed that singer-actress Teyana Taylor actually sneakily managed to bring a chicken sandwich into the gala event. "Teyana Taylor is embarrassing me. She brought a Chick-Fil-A to the Met Gala. I want her away from me," wrote Pusha T on Instagram. Take a look:

