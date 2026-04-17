Rishi Sunak is a big fan of cheese and ice cream, but the former UK prime minister had never thought of trying the two together - until recently. The Richmond and Northallerton MP visited Lacey's Cheese in Reeth, where he worked with cheesemaker Simon Lacey to develop a new flavour for their ice cream venture, The Udder One.





"It was great to work with Simon on something a bit different," Sunak said, as quoted by the Darlington and Stockton Times. "Wensleydale cheese and fruitcake is a classic Yorkshire combination, so turning it into an ice cream is a brilliant way of celebrating local traditions in a new way."





Sunak posted a video from the experience on his official Facebook handle with the caption, "Cheese ice cream - I had to try it!"







While cutting into the cheese for the ice cream, Sunak shares, "I have lots of local cheeses. I am not a massive soft cheese fan, unless it's baked - that is fine for soft cheeses. Otherwise, I like blues and smoked cheeses."





While assembling the ice cream components, he expresses his doubts, saying, "I mean, the fruitcake I can see working, but the cheese..."





Finally, it's time for the taste test. Sunak calls the ice cream combination "better than I thought."





Surprised by how well everything works together, he laughs and adds, "I will be totally honest, it's definitely better than I thought."





Getting a hint of cheese flavour in the ice cream, he adds, "Oh yeah, there is cheese actually...it's not crazy. I was sceptical."





Viewers enjoyed the video, finding it fun to watch the MP whip up a new ice cream flavour. One viewer commented, "Such a lovely, natural video. I can't imagine cheese ice cream either."





The new flavour is now part of Lacey's Cheese ice cream range.