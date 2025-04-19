A healthy breakfast ensures a fresh start to your day. Consuming a well-balanced morning meal improves overall physical and mental performance throughout the day. Don't know about you, but Rahul Khanna agrees. The actor kickstarted his weekend on a nutritious note and offered a glimpse of his breakfast on his Instagram Stories. The spread included a plate of rocket salad served with eggs scrambled in ghee. Yoghurt topped with raspberries and a cup of coffee sealed his delectable feast. “What's for breakfast?” read his side note.





In the second slide, Rahul Khanna added the details of all the ingredients used to prepare the breakfast. For the raspberry and yoghurt bowl, the actor resorted to stevia instead of sugar. Stevia is a sugar substitute made from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. Loaded with antioxidants, stevia is known for managing blood sugar levels and promoting weight management.

Rahul Khanna cooked the rocket salad with extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), a healthier alternative to refined vegetable oils. Rich in monounsaturated fat and antioxidants, EVOO reduces inflammation, lowers the risk of heart disease and supports overall health. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) also went into the salad. ACV is linked to better weight management, improved cholesterol levels, and enhanced digestion. The salad ingredients were a mix of veg and non-veg components. They were: chopped cucumbers, avocados, carrots, apples, dried anchovies and sardines. Finally, it was topped with sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds. Sesame seeds are a vital source of minerals that improve bone health, immunity, and energy.





The scrambled eggs, packed with cottage cheese, were put on top of a chicken burger patty. Rahul Khanna's beverage of the day, aka coffee, was rich, “deep, dark”. The drink also contained heavy cream, collagen and stevia. Adding collagen peptides to coffee can enhance skin elasticity and hydration. Additionally, collagen supplementation aids in bone density and joint health.





Previously, Rahul Khanna shared the recipe for his healthy brunch spread containing blueberries, a big salad bowl and coffee. Read all about it here.