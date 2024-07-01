The peach season is here, and Rubina Dilaik is making the most out of it. Peaches are a refreshing juicy delight, blended with the right amounts of sweetness and tanginess. Safe to say, Rubina is a fan of the fruit. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen relishing some homegrown peaches. She climbed atop the tree, plucked as many peaches as her hands could hold, and collected the ripened fruits into a bowl. Biting into the "juicy and yummy" peach, Rubina flashed a smile, indicating that they were delicious. "State of mind: Farm fresh," read the text in the video. Take a look:

Do you love peaches as much as Rubina does? If so, check out these 5 amazing recipes featuring this fruity wonder.

1. Peach Salad

This healthy and nutritious salad is filled with the goodness of peaches and creamy walnut cheese balls. It is served on a bed of lettuce with chunks of toasted or fried bread, also known as croutons. Check out the recipe here.

2. Peach Slushie

Want to enjoy some fresh ice cream but without the sugar? Peach Slushie is here to cater to your needs. You can also enhance its flavour by adding rum and a splash of peach schnapps. The easy-to-make recipe is here.

3. Peach Cobbler

Cobblers are made from dough and a variety of fruits, with peach being the primary one. The dish is baked and filled with nuts, including walnuts. This fruity-nutty concoction tastes best with a dollop of butter. Take a look at the recipe.

4. Peach Crumble

This simple preparation will leave you craving more. Don't forget to add a little cinnamon and ground ginger for a delectable combo. The crumbly texture gets its much-needed zest from lemons and light brown sugar. Here you go with the recipe.

5. Peach Curd Cake

Peaches for dessert? Absolutely! Try this chilled treat before the summer season ends. Crushed ginger biscuits deliver the perfect crunch, while a mix of whipped cream, peach puree, and hung curd doubles the scrumptiousness. Here's the recipe.