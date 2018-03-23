This Halwa Paratha Is Tucked In The By Lanes Of Nizamuddin

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: March 23, 2018 16:01 IST
How Is It Made?
The paratha that is prepared here is quite different from the usual ones. The whole process of rolling out this huge flat bread takes at least three to four people. It is approximately 2 ft. in diameter and is prepared using maida. The dough for the paratha is loosely kneaded and eventually rolled out on a large greased wooden base. The cooking process involves deep frying; hence, small holes are made in the paratha to ensure that it does not bloat during the frying process. The paratha is then transferred in a huge kadhai for deep frying. This scrumptious delight is paired with sweet halwa, which is prepared with sooji,dry fruits, sugar and ghee. The garnishing of coconut makes this dish even more delicious. The full paratha with halwa is priced at Rs. 150; however, if you wish to have a single serving then it is just for Rs 30. The single serving would include a portion of paratha, which is of the size of a large pizza slice. Therefore, it is sure to satiate your hunger and cravings for long!
Halwa Paratha At Numaish - The Annual Exhibition Fest In Aligarh
Numaish is an annual exhibition fest, which takes place in Aligarh. Halwa paratha is a trademark dish of the one-month long festival, and makes a special appearance during this time. It begins in the last week of January and usually lasts for a month.
So, the next time you're in Nizamuddin around the holy month of Ramzaan, do get your hands on this scrumptious delight!