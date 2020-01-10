SEARCH
Vada Pav Trends On Twitter As Sachin Tendulkar Reveals How He Likes The Mumbai Street Food

Sachin Tendulkar revealed how exactly he likes his vada pav, and Twitter couldn't keep calm about the popular Mumbai street food.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 10, 2020 17:41 IST

Vada Pav is the classic Mumbai street food that everybody loves - including Sachin Tendulkar.

  • Vada pav is a very popular street food in Mumbai
  • The dish began to trend on Twitter because of a conversation
  • Sachin Tendulkar revealed what his favourite kind of vada pav is

Vada Pav is the ultimate treat for Mumbai Street-food lovers. The ultra-delicious, soft, buttery pav paired with a crispy fried aloo bonda and sweet and spicy chutney makes the vada pav a treat for any time of the day, any day of the week, and any week of the year! There are several varieties of the vada pav, and different ways to pair it too, which is often a discussion among Mumbaikars. One such discussion on Twitter was started by cricketer Ajinkya Rahane who revealed his unlikely foodie side in a question that he addressed to his followers on the social media platform.



Ajinkya Rahane asked a pertinent question - about what people prefer eating vada pav with, the options being chai, chutney or just plain simple vada pav. He also shared an image of himself eating a vada pav with the question, leading to followers getting excited and pouring in their answers. The responses to the question came by the minute, but there was one particular response that caught our attention. This was by none other than Sachin Tendulkar himself, who revealed the exact way that he preferred having his vada pav.

"I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some Imli chutney to make the combination even better," responded Sachin Tendulkar. To this, Ajinkya Rahane responded by saying, "Great combination, Paaji." Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had earlier appeared on a popular chat show 'Breakfast With Champions' as well, wherein he admitted that he could tell where the vada pav was from simply by getting a taste of the delicious street food.

That's the extent that people love the vada pav. The man who is worshipped as virtually being a Cricket God, himself has a weakness for the dish - need we say more? If only we could have such interesting conversations around food every day!





Tags:  Sachin TendulkarAjinkya RahaneVada PavMumbaiStreet FoodStreet Food MumbaiMumbai Street Food
