Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most popular and beloved cricketers of all time. Although the former captain of the Indian cricket team is now retired, his fans and followers never fail to check an update on him. While we all are aware of his work on the field and unrivalled records, did you know that Sachin is also a true foodie at heart? Yes, that's right and his social media is proof of that. Well, if this comes as a surprise to you, then let us tell you, Sachin often enjoys cooking and loves to indulge in various delicacies. Recently, the former cricketer shared his love for the mouth-watering Maharashtrian dish, misal pav.





Posting a video on his social media, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen devouring a plate of delicious misal pav. Sachin's 25-second video includes a caption that reads, "Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I'll take Misal Pav any day! What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?"





In the video, he can be seen adding a bit of lemon over Misal. Then he says, "Misal Pav ki kuch baat he alag hai (There is something different about missal pav)." He further adds, "It reminds me of Burmese Khao Suey, but Maharashtra's missal pav is the best." Take a look:

If you think that this is the only Maharashtrian food that Sachin loves to have, then think again! Earlier, he had also revealed how he likes to have his vada pav. He said, "I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney and some Imli chutney to make the combination even better." As Sachin keeps posting about his love for various delicacies, we have come to learn that he also enjoys seafood and spends time cooking as well!





What do you think about Sachin's food adventure? Let us know in the comments below!