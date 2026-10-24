Saif Ali Khan has finally got his ghee, and his latest Instagram video seems to be his way of announcing it. The actor is seen reading comments from an Instagram Live session, with fans quick to notice the ghee jars behind him. The actor's two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee became an internet talking point after he revealed that he was yet to receive the prize promised to him on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

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Now, the latest video has fans celebrating what looks like a happy ending to the saga.

Saif Ali Khan Wants To Talk About Anything But Ghee

Saif begins the video with a request. "Okay guys, let's do this. Hi. Before we start, there is one thing I'd like to say, okay? Hum Gowardhan ghee ke baare mein baat nahi karenge. All right?"





His followers, however, have other plans. As he reads out their comments, one asks, "Sir, aapko do saal ka gauravshali bhandar mila kya?" Saif tries to change the subject. "Nahi bhai, like I said, let's talk about something fun and nice. Ask me some good questions. You can ask me anything."





Someone then asks whether he came on Instagram only after receiving the ghee. "Okay. I know you think that's why I came, but nahi bhai. Main khud se aaya hoon," he replies.





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But the questions keep coming. One suggests that he give up aura farming for dairy farming, while another wants to know how they can get a two-year supply of their own.





"Oh my God! You guys are obsessed with this ghee, and this needs to stop, all right?" Saif says. The video caption reads, "This is the moment we've all been waiting for...a lifetime supply!!!"

Celebrities Join The Ghee Celebrations

The comments section has been just as entertaining as the video. Sony LIV wrote, "This is a Gouravshaali moment," while musician Yashraj Mukhate commented, "Ghee refill."





Actor Anjali Dinesh Anand was impressed by Saif's Instagram skills and writing. "How is he already so good at this? I've been here a decade and don't know how to be so good at Instagram."





Filmmaker Kunal Kohli had a theory about the actor's Instagram presence. "I think you came on Insta (with your own handle) just to get your 2-year supply of ghee," he joked. Producer Rhea Kapoor also joined in, writing, "Love it, Saiffff."





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The fan account @gheeonsaifside, which had been campaigning for Saif's promised supply, was particularly pleased. "HUM JEET GAYE @saifalikhanpataudi," it declared. "2 saal ka gauravshali Gowardhan Ghee ka bhandar finally mil gaya hai!!" the account added.





After weeks of fans asking about his missing prize, Saif's latest video appears to have delivered the answer they wanted. The ghee saga may finally have a happy ending, but judging by the comments, the internet is in no hurry to let go of its favourite joke.