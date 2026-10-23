Food delivery has made it easier to enjoy meals from our favourite restaurants at home. Ordering food has become a part of everyday life for most of us. But not all orders turn out perfect. A woman from Bihar experienced one such mix-up when she ordered a dosa but received chole instead of the usual sambar. She shared the unusual combination on Instagram.

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Viral Video: Woman Shares Dosa Order Mix-Up





The woman, who posts on Instagram under the handle @diaries.with_sneha415, shared a video showing her dosa served with chole rather than sambar. In the post's caption, she explained that she had placed the order on the occasion of Dashami during Durga Puja.

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The order was placed at Arun Mistan Bhandar, a local eatery in Mirchaibari, Katihar, Bihar. In the video, the dosa can be seen alongside a bowl of chole, while the text on the clip reads, “Sambhar left the chat.”





The unexpected pairing caught the attention of viewers, with many joking about how a familiar South Indian dish had received a North Indian twist. The combination also prompted speculation that someone else might have received sambar with bhature.

Internet Reacts To Unusual Food Combination





The comments section quickly filled with jokes about the mix-up. Several users imagined that the restaurant might have accidentally swapped side dishes between two orders.





One wrote, “Jiske pass bhatoore ke sath sambhar gaya hoga uska kya?” suggesting that someone might have ended up with sambar alongside bhature.





A user quipped, “Dose di roti, sambar da saag.”





“New invention dosa chole what a combination,” a user said, while another user joked, “Ab hoga punjab vs south fight.”





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