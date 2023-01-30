For ages, we have been enjoying poha for breakfast and loved it every single time. Flattened rice flakes, mixed with nuts and veggies, has distinctive features in terms of taste and look. So, when IndiGo Airlines promoted poha as its "salad," Twitter just couldn't digest it. There's no way poha can pass off as a salad. But IndiGo tried to do it and thus faced the wrath of Indians who decided to point out and correct the mistake. And this led to a meme fest on Twitter.





On January 28, 2023, IndiGo airlines took to Twitter to promote its in-flight meal of salad. It wrote "Fresh Salads" in bold alongside "made today and served today." But, just one glance at the picture tells you it's not a salad but poha. "Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You'll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo," IndiGo captioned the post.





Take a look at the post:

The picture shows a plate full of poha mixed with roasted peanuts with a topping of black chickpeas (kala chana), grated coconut, lemon juice and chilli. Even though not a salad, the poha looks fresh and tempting. But that didn't make the post acceptable to poha-loving Indians who were quick to notice the glaring mistake and tried to teach the airline about the dish.





"If you are talking to Indians, by no measure this is a salad- it's "poha," said one user. Other users jumped in with their opinions on the post. Some even had a good laugh about it and made jokes like "So, Indore (which is famous for its Poha) will now be called 'The Salad Capital of India?"





Check out some of the interesting Twitter reactions to the post:





What would you say about this poha salad?