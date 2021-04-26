If you thought ACs, fans and coolers are enough to beat the heat, then you might be a bit wrong here. We agree fans do help us cool down instantly; but trust us, it is just a temporary solution to the universal issue. Hence, experts always recommend loading up on water and cool food and beverages that can keep us hydrated and cool us down from within. In fact, all of us chug gallons of water, juices and other beverages during the summers. One such popular drink option is flavoured water. You must be wondering what flavoured water is. It is basically a kind of detox water where you infuse your regular glass of water with whole spices, herbs, fruits etc. You can add any flavour of your choice. It doesn't need any boiling or overnight soaking. Including these natural flavours not only make the water refreshing but also add multiple nutrients to your diet.

During summers, we just love adding some cool mint leaves and flavourful cinnamon sticks to our bottle/jug of water. And the ones, who enjoy the tanginess of lemon, can add a slice of lemon too. All you need to do is take a bottle of water, add these ingredients to it and keep it by your side. Drink the water throughout the day; you can refill the bottle too, keeping the herbs and spices as is.

Health Benefits Of Cinnamon-Mint Water During The Summers:

1. "Mint is a powerful antioxidant. It helps detox our body and manage blood sugar levels. During the summers, mint helps aid digestion and unwanted bloating," states Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND.

2. Cinnamon has antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties that may help reduce several seasonal diseases and health hazards, further boosting immunity.

3. Lemon is a quintessential summer fruit and there are no two ways about it. It is loaded with vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants that help prevent free radical damages and dehydration.

4. Besides, all these three elements have always been touted as beneficial for losing weight. So, this cinnamon-mint water also helps losing weight during the summers.

How To Make Cinnamon-Mint Water:

Step 1. Take a bottle of water, preferably a glass or steel bottle.

Step 2. Add 4 springs of mint, 2 cinnamon sticks and 2 slices of lemon.

Step 3. Close the bottle and drink whenever you feel like it. Make sure, you throw the herbs and spices the next day.

Easy, right? Now, get set with all the ingredients and make yourself a bottle of cinnamon-mint water this season. Happy Summers!