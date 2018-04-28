Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 9 Times When The Actress Took The Foodie World By Storm

Actress Samantha Akkineni is celebrating her 31st birthday today. Samantha, who has established herself as one of the finest actresses of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, would soon be seen in Mahanati, which would be releasing on 9th May 2018. Mahanati is based on the life story of south Indian actress, Savitri, who took the film industry by storm in the late '50s and '60s. Mahanati is one of the most awaited south Indian films of the year, and stars stalwarts like Keerti Suresh, Dulquer Salman, Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj. Mahanati is earning rave reviews from industry peers like Rana Dagubatti, which has further added to the curiosity. Samantha Prabhu's look in the period drama is also being well received by the audience. Samantha's social media feed is also brimming with updates on Mahanati. Samantha Prabhu is very active on social media (remember the time she made her fans swoon by posting all her dreamy wedding pictures with south Indian heartthrob Naga Chaitanya). Amidst the movie promotions and her glam pictures, what also caught our attention was her undying love for food. Here we have picked some of our most favourite foodie moments from her Instagram profile:
An admirer of coffee and beautiful morning views. Hey Samantha, there we have something in common.
That's her giving the perfect start to her mornings. We can't take our eyes off the perfectly done half fried eggs and sausages. Not to mention the frothy and delicious cappuccino on the side. A major slurp alert!
When in Delhi, do as the Delhiites do! That's her and her husband Naga Chaitanya enjoying mouthful of gulab jamun, kulfi falooda and kebabs at the Bukhara. A couple that eats together, stays together, we say!