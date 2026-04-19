Looking for something healthy, simple, and actually tasty? Actor Sameera Reddy, known for her scrumptious yet nutritious food choices, recently shared a recipe for her favourite wrap. In an Instagram video, she says, "Today I really want a wrap," hilariously adding, "A healthy wrap." Interestingly, her go-to wrap is made with just three ingredients - oats, chia seeds, and water - along with a pinch of salt. This makes it not only nutritious but also a perfect recipe for busy days. Here's how you can prepare Sameera Reddy's favourite healthy wrap:











Also Read: Summer Lunch Diet: 5 Healthy And Light Wrap Recipes For Lunch

Sameera Reddy's 3-Ingredient Healthy Wrap Recipe

Ingredients

170g oats

10g chia seeds

500ml water

Salt (to taste)

Red chilli powder (optional)

For toppings:

Peanut butter

Mashed avocado (with chilli flakes for extra spice)

Grilled paneer with Greek yoghurt spread

Grilled paneer with cheese

Method

Add oats, chia seeds, salt and water to a blender. Blend until smooth. Let the mixture rest for 10–15 minutes to thicken slightly.

Heat a pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a portion of the batter onto the pan and spread evenly. Cook on medium heat until the base sets. Cover, flip, and cook the other side until done.

Remove from the pan and add preferred toppings before serving.

Sameera's favourite healthy wrap is ready to savour - and it uses just three ingredients. She further mentions, "Swap it for a pancake, roti, or tortilla - anything. I'm telling you, this can go with everything you put into it. So worth it."





Also Read: High Protein Chickpea Paneer Wrap: A Healthy Weight Loss Recipe

Sameera Reddy's Goan Food Explorations: From Local Bread To Cultural Traditions

The actress is currently living in Goa with her family, and every now and then, she gives fans a glimpse into the region's local food and culture while sharing her personal favourites. Recently, Sameera Reddy spoke about the different varieties of pao found in Goa.





She revealed that her daughter Nyra's favourite bread is poei, and beautifully described her experience, saying, "It is slow mornings, chai on the side, and pao dipped in curry that tastes like home. It is simple, soulful, and deeply rooted in Goan culture - because bread here is not just food; it is a daily ritual, a connection, and a feeling." Click here to read in detail.





From nutritious homemade wraps to soulful Goan staples, Sameera Reddy's food diaries continue to strike a chord with food lovers - and we can't wait to see what she discovers next.