It is the season of desserts. Why, you ask? Well, all our favourite celebrities seem to be bingeing on some decadent dishes and we can't help but be a tad bit jealous. The latest to jump on the dessert bandwagon is former actress and entrepreneur Sana Khan. She shared an image of a batch of six cupcakes on Instagram Stories and we are impressed. The cupcakes were decorated with some white chocolate and golden frosting as well as some golden sprinkles. In addition to the names of Sana and her husband Mufti Anas Sayed, the cupcakes also feature designs of flowers.





Sana Khan, who was a contestant on the sixth season of the reality show Bigg Boss, seems to have a penchant for food with a touch of gold. Sana was recently spotted enjoying some gold plated coffee during a breakfast date at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Sharing an image from one of the highest restaurants located on the 122nd floor of the tower, she wrote, “When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the Burj Khalifa. That's gold plated coffee.”

In addition to the luxurious coffee, Sana and her husband were also seen enjoying a lavish spread that included eggs with sunny-side-up. The eggs were paired with truffles and fresh Arugula leaves. They were also seen enjoying some sausages, a fruit platter, some buttery croissants, muffins, and muesli parfait. For dessert, the couple opted for French toast with cheesecake frosting as well as pancakes topped with maple syrup. The dishes were loaded with ample berries for a fresh burst of flavour. Sana also shared a glimpse of a custom-made chocolate truffle pastry with the words, "Welcome To Atmosphere," written in chocolate syrup.

Sana Khan has featured in films such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Silambattam, and Thalaivan. She married Anas in November 2020. Shortly before that, the 32-year-old announced her decision to quit acting through an Instagram post.