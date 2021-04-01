Former actor and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan is currently on vacation in Dubai with husband Anas Saiyad. And what is a good vacation without good food, right? Sana Khan took to Instagram shared pictures of her lavish breakfast which she devoured during her Dubai vacation. The delicious meal came with a stunning view at the Atmosphere at Burj Khalifa, which is one of the highest restaurants located on the 122nd floor of the tower. Take a look at the pictures of the stunning spread shared by Sana Khan:

"When ur husband surprises u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA. That gold plated coffee," wrote Sana Khan in the caption. The beautiful pictures and videos of Sana Khan's breakfast with a scintillating view of Dubai city won over social media. The post received over 3.6 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application.

The dishes featured in the spread were some of the choicest selections from Atmosphere's decadence breakfast menu. First off, Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad started with some fried eggs, served sunny-side-up sprinkled with truffles and an organic salad with fresh Arugula leaves. There was also a selection of breads, muffins, croissants, fruits and muesli parfait served with the eggs dish. The show-stealer, of course, was the Golden Cappucino which is a signature coffee preparation plated with a layer of gold. Take a look:

The breakfast was completed with a few delectable desserts which Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad devoured. There was a French toast with cheesecake frosting, along with stacked pancakes topped with maple syrup. Sana Khan's breakfast also featured a custom-made chocolate truffle pastry, which had the words, "Welcome To Atmosphere," written alongside in chocolate syrup.

Sana Khan's sumptuous breakfast meal is giving us serious goals! Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad had tied the knot in November 2020. The intimate wedding came after Sana Khan announcing her exit from the entertainment industry citing religious reasons.