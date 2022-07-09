Sara Ali Khan's food diaries are something we all look forward to. And, we can safely say that her posts are worth wait. So what is she up to now? Sara, who is currently holidaying in London, has shared a Boomerang from her “tea time”. FYI: the platter, as usual, is all things healthy (and tasty of course)! Bread and butter to start with, and a sunny side up, along with sides of greens, consisting of avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, and sprouts. We could also spot some sandwiches on the table. Not to miss the dessert, which appears to be a chocolate mousse and a strawberry tart. In the snippet posted on Instagram Stories, Sara was pouring a cup of tea. The actress even added a sticker reading, “It's time for a lovely cup of tea.”





Take a look:





Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks so perfect, isn't it? Are you too feeling like having a tea party with your friends and family this weekend? Well, if that's a yes, then we have listed a couple of recipes for you. Take a look.

You can never go wrong with breads. Spread some butter or your favourite jam onto it and you are good to go. But the regular breads use refined flour which is high in carbs and lacks nutrients. Instead, replace them with banana and oat bread.

A power drink in the morning that will shoot up the energy levels instantly, and will keep you full for a long time. Fresh fruits, milk, and oats are blended to make this energy booster. Instead of refined sugar, add honey for sweetness.

Avocado has tons of health benefits. How to include it in your tea-time party? The most simple way is avocado toast. You can either mash avocado and make a spread or you can also keep it raw on your toast. Grate some eggs, and a delicious yet nutritious breakfast is ready.

Looking for a no-nonsense option? Well, your search ends here. Eggs are easy to make, yummy to eat, and super healthy. In addition, you can cook in multiple ways, boiled, scrambled, omelette, and whatnot. Today we bring you the recipe for making a pitch-perfect sunny side up.

Want a bowl packed with fibre and protein? This fresh fruit muesli bowl is your find. Fruits, oats, yoghurt, lemon, honey, and some of your favourite nuts - sounds delicious?





What are you waiting for? Assemble the foods and put together an exotic tea party or weekend brunch for your near and dear ones. Happy Weekend, everyone!



