We often wonder about the morning routine of our favourite celebrities, right? It seems Sara Ali Khan heard us. Oh yes, the actress has addressed our curiosity in a series of Instagram Stories. Sara gave us a sneak peek into her Tuesday morning. Her day started with a dip in the pool. In the next upload, Sara gave us a glimpse of the “second best part” of her day. Obviously, it featured food. The actress' breakfast platter had a bowl of cereal topped with chopped strawberries, mangoes, and dried berries. Alongside, she was seen pouring a cup of hot black coffee. Sara also played the song “I wake up and smell the coffee” by Irish alternative rock band, The Cranberries in the background.

Sara Ali Khan cannot go about her day without a cuppa of hot coffee. Recently, the actress summed up her Sydney trip in an Instagram Reel, and the only beverage that made it to the video was her hot brew.

Sara Ali Khan's social media posts often speak volumes about her love for coffee. Once, she shared a bunch of stunning pictures of herself holding her favourite drink - "strong coffee". Expressing her emotions for the hot cuppa, the actress wrote, “Golden sunrise and strong coffee. Best moments… sweeter than toffee.” Read all about it here.

During her Spiti Valley getaway, Sara Ali Khan, amid snow-clad mountains, relished yummy parathas. And, obviously, she paired her breakfast indulgence with some coffee. "Parvato Mein Parathe. Jannat in Pahade. Chalti Rahi Coffee ke Sahare. Barf mein bhi Bahaare. Toh Azmaao yeh Nazaare," she concluded the caption in her ‘shayari' style.

Can you relate to Sara Ali Khan's love for coffee?



