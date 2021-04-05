Sara Ali Khan loves a good meal, and she has proved it time and again. While we don't yet know the actress' favourite cuisine, but it would be safe to assume that she has a special penchant for simple Indian food. A few days back, she was chomping on bhelpuri and before that when she went to Rajasthan with her mother, she indulged in a majestic Rajasthani thali. Over the weekend, it was turn for some home-made and delicious Halwa-Puri to floor the 'Kedarnath' actress. The actress took to Instagram stories to share a photo of a puri and sooji ka halwa. "#Halwa ka #Jalwa" she captioned the image in her trademark witty style. She also used a couple of funny hashtags like 'here for food' or 'good food is a mood'. Sooji ka halwa is a dessert made with semolina mixed with milk and sugar. Halwa-puri is one of the most interesting desi food combinations, as it is rather unlikely to pair something sweet with puri (a type of deep-fried flatbread made with wheat flour). But halwa-puri has its own massive fan-base and Sara Ali Khan is one among them.

Sara Ali Khan has a special penchant for Indian food



Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the comedy film Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, the movie failed to impress critics. Sara would be seen in Anand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and south Indian actor Dhanush. The romantic drama has been shot in various parts of India is expected to release later this year.