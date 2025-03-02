Middle Eastern cuisine is known for its rich flavours, spices and textures. This includes food from Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, Cyprus and several other countries. Similar to Indian cuisine, this one is also rooted in tradition. Several ingredients used to make Middle Eastern food may already be present in your Indian kitchen! Surprised? From falafel to baba ganoush to labneh, your kitchen may already have everything you need to make these lip-smacking and authentic Middle Eastern dishes. Sounds interesting, right? Read on to understand this cuisine better and bring it to your home.

Simplified: 6 Tips For Mastering Middle Eastern Cooking

1. Spices Rule The Food

Just like Indian cuisine, Middle Eastern dishes rely on spices like cumin, coriander, and cinnamon. Use fresh, high-quality spices to enhance the depth of flavour in your cooking.

2. Use Fresh Herbs Generously

Herbs like mint, coriander, and parsley play a key role in Middle Eastern flavours, much like these do in Indian dishes.

3. Add a Tangy Touch

Middle Eastern dishes often use lemon juice and sumac (a tangy spice made from dried berries) for a zesty kick, similar to how Indian cuisine uses tamarind or amchur (dry mango powder).

Middle Eastern cuisine uses plenty of spices and fresh herbs. Photo: iStock

4. Balance Sweet and Savoury

Middle Eastern cuisine is known for its balance of sweet and savoury flavours with ingredients like honey, dried fruits, and spices coming together to achieve the perfect harmony in the dishes.

5. Explore Mezze (Small Plates)

Mezze is like the Middle Eastern version of Indian snacks and chaats. Try serving a variety of dips, pickles, and freshly baked bread for a flavorful spread.

6. Enjoy Food In Family-Style

Middle Eastern food is often prepared to be shared with family and friends, just like traditional Indian food. Bonding over food is a great way to bring people closer.





Now that you have a fair idea of the basis of the Middle Eastern cuisine, here are some tasty dishes you can recreate.

6 Popular Middle Eastern Dishes You Must Try:

1. Falafel

Falafel is made with a mixture of ground chickpeas and a blend of flavourful spices and deep-fried to perfection. These are crispy on the outside and fluffy and soft on the inside. Click here for the recipe.

2. Baba Ganoush

Roasted eggplant, garlic and sesame seeds combine to make this delicious and smoky dip. Pair it with fresh pita bread. Find the full recipe here.

3. Hummus

Hummus is perhaps the most popular Middle Eastern dish. The classic hummus is made with chickpeas, garlic, tahini and olive oil. Garnish it with olive oil, whole chickpeas, parsley, and paprika. Here is the complete recipe.

Call your friends and family for a Middle Eastern feast. Photo: iStock

4. Fattoush

Fattoush is a Lebanese salad made from toasted or fried pieces of khubz (Arabic flat bread) combined with mixed greens and veggies like radishes, cucumber and tomatoes. You can also use pita chips for croutons.





5. Labneh

Labneh is a spicy yoghurt cheese made with hung curd, olive oil and spices. It's a great dish when you want something light yet satisfying. Click here to learn how to make it at home.

6. Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh is a Levantine salad of finely chopped parsley, soaked bulgur (or use semolina), tomatoes, mint, and onion. It is seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and sweet pepper. Click here for a detailed recipe.





Are you excited to try Middle Eastern cooking at home? Share your experience with us in the comments section.