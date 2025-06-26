Shabana Azmi is treating herself to a sweet escape in Germany. Currently on a vacation in Hamburg, the veteran actress is keeping her fans updated on Instagram. In her latest post, Shabana shared a delightful image of herself indulging in some buttery potatoes. The picture shows the actress sitting at a restaurant table outdoors. While she poses with a fork near her mouth, the table in front of her is set with various dishes. We could spot two plates of fish fillets served with yellow sauce and potatoes. On other plates, there is a serving each of what appears to be a cutlet paired with white asparagus and cherry tomatoes.





That's not all. In the middle of the table, there is a silver gravy boat filled with some kind of creamy soup, a bread basket and another gravy boat consisting oil.

Shabana Azmi captioned her post, "Diving for the potatoes with butter rather than the fish!," giving a shoutout to her fitness trainer, she added, "Cmon Prateek Kumar, Fitcru, how can I not eat bread and potatoes in Hamburg? Maaf kar do! (Forgive me)." Take a look:





On another page of her culinary diaries, Shabana Azmi savoured a beloved street-style snack on her return road trip from Pune. The actress shared a candid foodie update on Instagram, revealing that she was coming back to Mumbai when she dropped by a famous Food Court and relished her "favourite vada pav".





As regulars know well, this spot has great Maharashtrian food options. So it seems that Shabana Azmi made the right choice! She was accompanied by some members of the cast and crew of her play, 'Kaifi Aur Main', who posed with her in the photo. Read the full story here.





Shabana Azmi's foodie adventures always leave us craving more. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments below!