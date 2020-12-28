Shahid Kapoor Amused By Delhi’s ‘Kabir Singh Pizza Point’, Expresses Wish To Visit Soon

Shahid Kpaoor's Kabir Singh released in the year 2019

The movie 'Kabir Singh' not only became actor Shahid Kapoor's biggest blockbuster, but it also went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2019. Despite critics slamming the film for its message, the movie also found many loyal fans, including the owner of this local eatery in Dwarka, Delhi, who decided to name his joint ‘Kabir Singh Pizza Point', after the spectacular success of the movie. When a fan page of Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of the same, the actor couldn't resist his urge to visit the local eatery himself. The photo was shared on Instagram stories by @shahidkapoorpyaar with the caption, “I will definitely visit this.” Shahid reshared the image on his stories and replied, “me too.” The pizza point near sector 7, Dwarka, is a hub for fast food like pizza, momos, burgers and pasta. It is most popular for its wide variety of pizzas, the fast-food joint offers over 10 varieties of pizzas.











This is not the first time that a restaurant or an eatery has taken inspiration from Bollywood. In fact, the Garam Dharam Dhaba was inaugurated by the legendary actor Dharmendra in the year 2018.





After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has wrapped the shoot of another South Indian blockbuster 'Jersey'. Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' is expected to hit the theatres next year. The film stars Mrunal Thakur in lead. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also happened to direct the original Telugu film.







